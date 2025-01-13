The UK and China have revived their economic and financial talks after a six-year hiatus. This marks the reopening of the UK-china economic and financial dialogue, a crucial platform that was suspended in 2019 due to the covid-19 pandemic and strained bilateral relations. The discussions coincide with a tumultuous period for UK markets, with finance minister reeves eyeing economic respite with this latest visit.
UK Treasury Chief Pushes For Trade, Investment With China | World Business Watch | WION
