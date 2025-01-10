Barely six months after assuming office, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is facing heat from multiple fronts. His past role as Director of Public Prosecutions is under the spotlight, and American tech mogul Elon Musk is the man who brought it there. Critics argue his decisions during that time could impact his leadership and political standing in the current government. Reports reveal that Musk has held private discussions with allies about removing Starmer from office before the next general election. Watch in for more details!