Turkey: Clashes erupt in Istanbul over alleged Prophet's cartoon; police detain 2 cartoonists

Four journalists from LeMan, a long-running Turkish satirical magazine, were detained by police on Monday (Jun 30) after a recent cartoon—interpreted by some as depicting Prophet Muhammad and Prophet Moses—sparked outrage. According to reports, one of the four individuals has been identified as cartoonist Dogan Pehlevan. The others have been identified as C.O a graphic designer, Z.A., the Editor-in-Chief of the magazine, and A. Y., the institutional director of the magazine. The cartoon drew strong condemnation from Türkiye government officials and religious conservatives who accused the artists of insulting religious values.