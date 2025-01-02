Donald Trump's trade tariff threats are setting off concerns on global supply chains. The supply logistics have already been distorted, first by the pandemic and then by the wars in West Asia and on the edge of Europe. Trump's attitude towards China is not new, but he has threatened India with reciprocal tariffs. Take a look at this next report to understand what those threats mean for India and China. Watch in for more details!
Trump's tariff threats setting off global supply chain 'freakout'
