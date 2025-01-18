US President-elect Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping discussed trade, fentanyl and TikTok in a phone call Friday, just days before Trump heads back to the White House.
Trump, Xi Jinping hold phone call on TikTok and trade
