US President Donald Trump said Thursday he hoped to avoid military strikes on Iran’s nuclear program, an option long mulled by Israel. Watch in for more details!
Trump wary of action against Iran nuclear sites
Advertisment
US President Donald Trump said Thursday he hoped to avoid military strikes on Iran’s nuclear program, an option long mulled by Israel. Watch in for more details!
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.