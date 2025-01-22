During the inaugural hour of his second term on monday, Donald Trump signed a series of executive orders indicating a distinctive shift in U.S. Policy that advances the new president's "America first" vision. In an extensive press conference from the oval office, trump outlined his strategy for addressing issues ranging from trade conflicts to Tiktok. The 'day one' actions bring into question if trump is a 'transactional president.'
