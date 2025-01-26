US President Donald Trump, in one of his first actions after resuming office, signed an executive order that designates drug cartels as a national security threat. It also directs the US State Department to recommend within 14 days whether to officially label them as foreign terrorist organizations. Watch in for more details!
Trump signs tough border executive order; cartel designation sparks sovereignty debate
