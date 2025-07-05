Trump signs tariff notification letters for 12 countries, set to dispatch July 7

President Trump has approved tariff letters targeting 12 nations, signaling a shift from complex trade negotiations to a "take‑it‑or‑leave‑it" strategy. These letters, outlining proposed tariffs ranging from 10% to potentially 70%, will be sent on July 7, 2025, and take effect August 1, following the end of the 90-day pause on July 9 — amid stalled discussions with Japan, the EU, India, and others