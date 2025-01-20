Tonight, Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 47th president of U.S. While this is Trump’s second term in office, it also marks the first time that a U.S. President will take oath as a convicted felon. Watch in for more details!
Trump Inauguration 2025: Trump's Swearing-In Shifted Indoors Due To Frigid Weather Forecast
