US President Donald Trump has expressed skepticism about the Gaza ceasefire. After signing a series of executive orders on his first day in office, Trump voiced doubts about whether the ceasefire deal would hold throughout all three phases. The newly sworn-in president declared that the Gaza conflict is not America's problem. Trump's remarks mark a significant departure from former President Biden’s approach.
Trump doubtful about Gaza ceasefire amid west bank settler violence | Gravitas
