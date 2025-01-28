Donald Trump faces intense backlash after making controversial statements regarding Gaza, with critics accusing him of endorsing ethnic cleansing against Palestinians. His remarks have sparked a heated debate over the ongoing conflict.
Trump calls for 'ethnic cleansing' of Palestinians from Gaza, receives backlash | WION Originals
