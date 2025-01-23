Just 15 minutes before leaving office, Biden granted pardons to several family members and administration officials. On the same day, Trump pardoned 1,550 individuals involved in the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack shortly after taking office. This action was met with heavy criticism from Democrats and media, who condemned Trump's mass clemency while largely overlooking Biden's pardons. What explains this hypocrisy? Haven't both presidents misused their power to grant pardons? Have they not both set a dangerous precedent for future presidents?