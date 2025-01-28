Donald Trump pushes for stronger border security measures during a retreat with House Republicans, marking the end of his first week in office. The proposal aims to address immigration and enhance border enforcement.
Trump advocates for border crackdown at House Republican Retreat, concluding first week in office
