On Inauguration Day, President-elect Donald Trump will take the oath of office for his second term as US president. Donald Trump, the incoming president, will take the oath of office once more. At 12 p.m., the Swearing-In Ceremony is scheduled to begin. The chronology of significant events surrounding Trump's inauguration was made public by the Trump Vance Inaugural Committee. The United States Capitol's West Lawn will host all inaugural events, including the swearing-in ceremony for Vice President-elect J.D. Vance and the oath-taking of President-elect Donald Trump, which will be followed by an inaugural address.