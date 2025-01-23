Africa is keenly watching newly elected US President Donald Trump's actions for the continent. In his previous presidential term, Africa was not high on Trump's agenda, but some experts say it could be different this time. According to reports, Trump is expected to nominate Peter Pham as his Assistant Secretary of State for Africa. Watch in for more details!
Trump 2.0: Who will feature in Trump's Africa team?

