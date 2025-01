At least six people were killed and several others were injured in a stampede near Vishnu Nivasam in Tirupati on Wednesday night as devotess jostled for tokens for the Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple on Tirumala Hills. The incident occurred as devotees had gathered to get tokens for darshan at the Tirumala Srivari Vaikuntha Dwara.