A powerful earthquake struck Shigatse, Tibet, on Tuesday resulting in over 95 fatalities and around 50 aftershocks, causing significant destruction. While earthquakes are common in the region, large-scale infrastructure construction is not. Criticism has been directed at China's extensive mining and dam-building activities in Tibet, which are damaging the fragile ecosystem despite warnings about potential social and ecological impacts. This exploitation is contributing to the region's vulnerability to geological events.
Tibet Earthquake: How China has made the Himalayas vulnerable, stolen its wealth
Advertisment