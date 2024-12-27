Japan Airlines on Thursday reported a Cyber attack according to the public broadcaster NHK problems with the Airlines baggage check-in system had delayed more than a dozen flights at several Japanese airports but thankfully there were no Mass cancellations or major disruption. It has said its systems returned to normal with same day ticket sales resuming after the Cyber attack delayed some domestic and international flights. Watch this report for more details!
The Rising Threat Of Cyberattacks: How Vulnerable Are We?
