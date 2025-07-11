LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 11, 2025, 12:00 IST | Updated: Jul 11, 2025, 12:00 IST
Texas flood: Flood warning in Massachusetts, President Trump to visit Texas on Friday
The death toll in the Texas floods has risen to 120, with more than 160 people still missing several days after the July 4th holiday disaster. Watch in for more details!

