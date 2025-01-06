The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has warned Pakistan's political parties, specifically the leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League, not to become part of its war against the security forces. The TTP also issued an ultimatum to the public to end all links to military enterprises within three months, adding that it will target any military institutions in Pakistan. Watch in for more details!
Tehreek-E-Taliban Pakistan Warns Muslim League's Leadership; Ultimatum Issued On Army Products
