6.4-magnitude earthquake at a depth of 9.4 km struck southern Taiwan close to Chiayi. Buildings in Taipei had modest damage as a result of the earthquake. All employees at TSMC's factories in central and southern Taiwan have been safely evacuated. There have been no significant deaths recorded, despite the fact that several persons were trapped in Tainan's destroyed buildings. In several communities, there were reports of building damage and power outages. Because Taiwan is close to tectonic plate intersections, earthquakes happen there regularly.