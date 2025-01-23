At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Syria’s Foreign Minister, Asaad Al-Shaibani, emphasized that lifting economic sanctions is "key" to the country’s stability. Al-Shaibani argued that these sanctions, initially imposed on the Assad regime, are now detrimental to the Syrian people, crippling the nation’s economy.
Syria's diplomat urges sanctions relief for stability
