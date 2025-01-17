Five civilians were killed in Turkish airstrikes near Tishreen dam in north and east Syria. According to the health authority in the region, a Turkish drone carried out the attack, killing a medical worker and injuring around 40 other people. Watch in for more details!
Syria crisis: Strikes hit civilian convoy heading for protest against Turkey
