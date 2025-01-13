L&T Chairman SN Subrahmanyan's remarks advocating for a 90-hour workweek and mandatory Sunday work, along with his quip about not staring at one's wife, have sparked both outrage and humour. Many are questioning the necessity of choosing between work and family life, asking why one can't love both. This has led to a wave of reactions on social media, with posts from corporate leaders, celebrities, and content creators mocking the comments and creating memes under the theme of "work-wife balance."