Storm Eowyn hits the UK with 100mph winds, causing chaos across the country. Millions are advised to stay home, while hundreds of flights are canceled. This live update covers the storm's impact, safety tips, and how the UK is coping with the extreme weather conditions.
Storm Eowyn: Winds batter UK, flights canceled, millions told to stay home
