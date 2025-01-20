US Equity futures traded in a narrow range while the dollar weakened ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration. Bitcoin soared to a new record of above $109,000. Asian and European stocks surged following a dialogue between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, which led to optimism for a reduction in US-China hostilities. More importantly, investors are laser-focused on Trump's Day One executive orders.
Stocks & Bitcoin gain before Trump takes office
