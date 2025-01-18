Sri Lanka's President Anura Kumara Dissanayake visited Beijing to meet China's President Xi Jinping. Both leaders signed a series of cooperation agreements, one month after the Sri Lankan President visited India after winning the election last September. China has been trying to expand its influence in Sri Lanka for years, but New Delhi has been constantly raising its concerns with Colombo. Can Anura Kumara Dissanayake navigate through the India-China rivalry?