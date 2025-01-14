Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka is on a 4-day visit to China. This is his second overseas visit, with the first being to India since assuming office in September last year. Watch in for more details!
Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake arrives in Beijing on a four-day visit to China
