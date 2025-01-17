SpaceX Starship rockets suffered a major failure during its latest test flight, exploding in midair just minutes after launching from Texas. The Starship was expected to debut a key satellite deployment demonstration, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Several flights in the area have been diverted due to falling rocket debris. Watch in for more details!
SpaceX loses Starship rocket minutes after Texas launch
