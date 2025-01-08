South Sudan said that it would resume the production and export of crude oil to the international market through Port Sudan starting Wednesday. Watch this report for more details!
South Sudan aims to produce 90,000 barrels daily
Advertisment
South Sudan said that it would resume the production and export of crude oil to the international market through Port Sudan starting Wednesday. Watch this report for more details!
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.