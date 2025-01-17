Impeached South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol refused to be questioned by the investigators for the second day after his arrest over his failed martial law bid. The corruption investigation office called Yoon for questioning at 10 a.m. local time, but his lawyer said that the embattled leader again refused to appear. Watch this report for more details!
South Korea's Yoon Suk Yeol refuses to be questioned for second day in a row
