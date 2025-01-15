South Korea's impeached president, agreed to appear before investigators after hundreds of law enforcement officials entered the presidential compound. This marks the second attempt to detain him over the imposition of martial law last month. It followed a long standoff at the compound's gate as an unarmed team of investigators from the Corruption Investigation Office (CIO) and police officers were blocked by unidentified personnel. Watch in for more details!
South Korean investigators enter residence to attempt to arrest President Yoon
