Adding to the troubles for the impeached president Yoon Suk Yeol, a South Korean university has concluded that First Lady Kim Keon-Hee plagiarized her master's thesis. The Sookmyung Women's University had launched a review in 2022 after Kim was accused of falsifying the dissertation she had submitted to the university's Graduate School of Education in 1999 to pursue a master's course. Watch in for more details!