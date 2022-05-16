South Korea government bond futures fall on big-step rate hike fear | Business News | WION

Published: May 16, 2022, 12:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The South Korean central bank chief's comment that he could consider big-step interest rate raises in coming months shook the local bond market, as Asia's fourth-largest economy also braced for fast slowing in growth.
