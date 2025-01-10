The grandson of South African icon Nelson Mandela has been arrested in connection with a hijacking and firearm-related charges. The arrest has sparked significant public attention, highlighting legal issues surrounding prominent families.
South Africa: Mandela’s grandson arrested for hijacking and firearm charges
