Argentina's recent economic shifts have triggered a dramatic change in consumer behavior. The country's currency, the peso, strengthened significantly in the second half of 2023, rising three times in real value compared to mid-year levels. This shift has made Argentina a more expensive place to live and shop. For everyday goods, like a Big Mac, Argentines are now paying up to 7,600 pesos, nearly double the cost in neighboring Brazil. Watch in for more details!
Soaring Costs In Argentina Fuel Overseas Shopping Frenzy
Advertisment