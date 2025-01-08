The leaders of Singapore and Malaysia formally agreed to construct a special economic zone that would connect their border regions. This is to attract over 50 projects within the first five years of its inception and about 100 in the next decade. Tuesday saw the official opening of the Johor Economic Zone by Prime Ministers Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia and Lawrence Wong of Singapore. Johor is located in southern Malaysia and shares one of the busiest border crossings in the world with Singapore.
Singapore, Malaysia Ink Deal Creating New Vast Economic Zone
Advertisment