Loneliness is a deeply personal experience characterized by a sense of isolation and disconnection from one's surroundings or personal aspirations. Extended periods of loneliness can significantly impact an individual’s mental and physical health, influencing thoughts, emotions, and even life expectancy. Recent research highlights that loneliness may also have a detrimental effect on cardiovascular health, suggesting a link between social isolation and heart-related conditions.
Shocking Risk Factors And Impact Of Unwanted Loneliness
Advertisment