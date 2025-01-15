Moscow has called for adding India to the Quad grouping on Afghanistan which currently has China, Pakistan, Iran and Russia. Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday (Jan 14) at a briefing: "It is more important to strengthen trust within the SCO [Shanghai Cooperation Organisation], within the format that is currently working on Afghanistan (Russia, China, Pakistan, Iran). We are confident that the inclusion of India would be the right step."
