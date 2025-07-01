Security Forces Carry Out Inspections In Key Areas Ahead Of Amarnath Yatra

The pilgrims undertaking the Amarnath Yatra this year have been advised to travel along with the convoy of security forces. The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued these guidelines for the first time in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. The Amarnath Yatra is starting from July 3rd, and the next report tells you more.