China is increasing airspace incursions around Taiwan, with a record number of military aircraft violations reported in 2024—over 3,000 in total. This rise marks a significant escalation from previous years and demonstrates China's growing capability to threaten Taiwan. In 2022, there were 1,727 incursions, doubling from the prior year. These activities strain Taiwan’s military resources and morale while limiting their operational range. Changes in reporting have made it difficult to specify the types of aircraft involved, but the increasing diversity and frequency of PLA actions remain a significant concern for Taiwan.