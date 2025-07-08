LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 08, 2025, 16:30 IST | Updated: Jul 08, 2025, 16:30 IST
Sebi vs Wall Street: A battle for market integrity

U.S-based trading firm jane street is pushing back against india’s market regulator. According to a financial times report, The firm plans to challenge sebi’s interim order, Calling the allegations "Extremely inflammatory" and "Based on unsupported assertions." In a memo cited in the report, Jane street said it was “beyond disappointed” and is preparing a formal rebuttal.

