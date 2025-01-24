Now, among the issues that came up during President Donald Trump's virtual address to the World Economic Forum on Thursday was Saudi Arabia's announcement of a $600 billion investment in the U.S. Now, this figure, the $600 billion investment, was a seeming price tag to Trump visiting Riyadh on his first official foreign trip on returning to the White House. Trump said he would be asking the Saudi Crown Prince to ramp up that figure and take it to $1 trillion, besides putting out some other plans for U.S.-Saudi ties ahead.