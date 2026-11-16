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Saudi intercepts Houthi drones near Mecca & Medina as rebels fire ballistic missiles

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Nov 16, 2026, 22:29 IST | Updated: Nov 16, 2026, 22:29 IST
Saudi intercepts Houthi drones near Mecca & Medina as rebels fire ballistic missiles
Saudi-led coalition air defenses intercepted and destroyed multiple Houthi-linked aerial threats targeting Mecca, Medina, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province.

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