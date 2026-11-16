Live TV
LOGIN
v
logout
Live TV
Latest
Gravitas
World
India
Entertainment
Hollywood
Bollywood
Sports
Opinions
videos
Photos
TV Shows
Mission Sustainability
Wion
/
Videos
/
Saudi intercepts Houthi drones near Mecca & Medina as rebels fire ballistic missiles
Saudi intercepts Houthi drones near Mecca & Medina as rebels fire ballistic missiles
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Nov 16, 2026, 22:29 IST
| Updated:
Nov 16, 2026, 22:29 IST
Saudi-led coalition air defenses intercepted and destroyed multiple Houthi-linked aerial threats targeting Mecca, Medina, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province.
Trending Topics
Saudi Arabia
Houthis
Ballistic Missiles
Mecca & Medina
trending videos
FSUI: Two torpedoes hit port side of Indian-bound carrier
CDU suffers historic defeat in eastern Germany as AfD surges, Merz vows to stay on
West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari warns criminals to leave state
VIDEO: UP bride collapses while entering hotel room with husband, dies next day in Jhansi; father alleges murder
WION Iconic Awards 2026: Honors excellence in travel, hospitality & luxury
England pacer Mark Wood ends international career at 36
Board of peace discusses blueprint to begin Gaza reconstruction
Russia builds a new army of drone operators
Exclusive: India backs freedom of navigation in South China Sea, opposes Myanmar isolation
India engages with NATO centres: From naval operations to nuclear defence
Why the World's Wealthiest Are Moving to Switzerland's Zug
Israel-Gaza war: Israeli airstrike on Nasser Hospital kills 6, wounds 20
Delhi's air quality improves slightly, but pollution remains high
Nepal forms 7-member panel to probe August 26 Bhotekoshi flood from source to downstream
From 'Mahavatar Narsimha' possibly inching towards the Oscars to the rise of interactive films, this week's WION E-Club has it all. Add Broadway buzz, winter fashion trends, luxury twists & top OTT picks to your watchlist.
Netanyahu warns against Eisenkot's minority government plans
Video captures horrifying moment Brooklyn apartment building collapses, killing eight people
Israel: Coalition battle continues after October vote
ASEAN Summit 2026: ASEAN & China fail to conclude South China Sea Code of Conduct
Bangladesh protest: 13 garment factories closed indefinitely in Gazipur amid unrest
5,130 remain unaccounted in Nepal floods
Kyiv seeks more Patriot & NASAMS missiles ahead of winter
Paris protests | Interior Ministry: 106,000 take part in protests, 121 arrested
Al-Sharaa: Attempt to violate Syrian sovereignty will be opposed
Finance forward launches at India blockchain week in Mumbai
Mission Sustainability: Union Minister Gadkari Says Green Fuel is the Future
Trump blames Biden administration for nationwide FAA ground stop
Houthi-Yemen War: Anti-Houthi forces retreat in Yemen
Reports: Huang's allies pressuring NVIDIA board for his comeback
Asia prepares for record El Nino, food shock
China humanoid robot dance: 110 humanoid robots dance in sync
Donald Trump says midterms 'won't shape his choices on Iran'
Pakistan: Air strikes hit 10 Afghanistan locations
Chile's capital grapples with widespread flooding
US-Iran war | Iran: Targeted US early-warning radar in Bahrain
ASEAN Summit 2026: PM Modi to depart for ASEAN-India & East Asia summits shortly
Hungarian researchers study 20 dogs & their human companions
Russian MI-8 helicopter briefly 'violates' Polish airspace