Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the kingdom's intention to invest $600 billion in the U.S. during a recent call with former President Donald Trump, signaling a strengthening of economic ties between the two nations.
Saudi Crown Prince plans $600 billion investment in U.S. during call with Trump
