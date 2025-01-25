Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer is working on a new interpretation of the Saudi national anthem. Turki Al-Sheikh, the chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, said there have been talks with Zimmer about a concert and an original composition called Arabia, inspired by the Kingdom's culture and heritage. Watch in for more details!
Saudi Arabia national anthem to be recreated by Oscar-winner
