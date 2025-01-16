Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, 54, is being treated for six stabbing injuries... sustained in a scuffle early on Thursday with an intruder at his home in the financial capital of Mumbai. Khan lives in an apartment in the city's western suburb of Bandra along with his wife and Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan. Their two children, Jeh and Taimur were also at home. His house is located in near homes of many top names in the Hindi film industry. He was taken to a nearby hospital at around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday with six injuries, and underwent emergency surgery.