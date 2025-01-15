Russian forces are intensifying their efforts to capture key Ukrainian towns in the Donbas as Donald Trump's return to the White House approaches. Fierce fighting continues, with both sides increasing their offensives. Reports indicate that Russian forces have taken control of two settlements recently and conducted strikes on Ukrainian ammunition depots, electronic warfare stations, artillery, and other targets. Russian air defense claims to have intercepted American-made ATACMS, British-made Storm Shadow missiles, HIMARS rockets, and hundreds of drones.