The Russian cargo ship that capsized in the Mediterranean Sea after an explosion was a “terrorist attack”, the vessel’s state-owned company said on Wednesday.
Russian company claims 'terrorist attack' sank cargo ship
Advertisment
The Russian cargo ship that capsized in the Mediterranean Sea after an explosion was a “terrorist attack”, the vessel’s state-owned company said on Wednesday.
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.